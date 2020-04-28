Mercedes-Benz India to launch A-Class limousine in Q3 2020
The Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine was recently listed on the official website. Showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year, the successor to the CLA-Class will be launched in Q3 2020.
Feature highlights of the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine LED headlamps, LED tail lights, panoramic sunroof, reverse parking camera, widescreen display, MBUX system, cruise control, wireless charging and dual-zone climate control. The model will be offered in five colour options.
The Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine will be available in three variants including petrol, diesel and AMG. The former two are expected to be the same 2.0-litre units that are offered in the outgoing CLA-Class. The AMG variant is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit producing 300bhp and 400Nm of torque.
Similar News
-
Renault Kwid
- ₹ 2.92 - 5.01 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Hyundai Creta
- ₹ 9.99 - 17.2 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
- ₹ 5.69 - 9.53 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Maruti Suzuki Swift
- ₹ 4.99 - 8.84 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Hyundai Venue
- ₹ 6.7 - 11.51 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Honda Amaze
- ₹ 6.1 - 9.96 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mercedes Benz CLA Class
- ₹ 31.72 - 77.69 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mercedes Benz E Class
- ₹ 57.5 lakh - 1.5 Crore
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mercedes Benz GLA Class
- ₹ 32.33 - 80.67 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mercedes Benz G Class
- ₹ 1.5 - 2.19 Crore
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mercedes Benz V-Class
- ₹ 68.4 lakh - 1.46 Crore
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mercedes Benz AMG GT
- ₹ 2.16 - 2.33 Crore
- Ex-showroom, Delhi