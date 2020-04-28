Mercedes-Benz India to launch A-Class limousine in Q3 2020

Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 28 April 2020, 17:43 PM

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine was recently listed on the official website. Showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year, the successor to the CLA-Class will be launched in Q3 2020.

Feature highlights of the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine LED headlamps, LED tail lights, panoramic sunroof, reverse parking camera, widescreen display, MBUX system, cruise control, wireless charging and dual-zone climate control. The model will be offered in five colour options.

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine will be available in three variants including petrol, diesel and AMG. The former two are expected to be the same 2.0-litre units that are offered in the outgoing CLA-Class. The AMG variant is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit producing 300bhp and 400Nm of torque.