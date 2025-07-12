Mercedes-Benz India Launches GLS AMG Line at Rs. 1.40 Crore

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the GLS AMG Line variant, enhancing its flagship luxury SUV range with sportier styling and premium interior additions. The GLS 450 AMG Line is priced at Rs. 1.40 crore, while the diesel-powered GLS 450d AMG Line carries a price tag of Rs. 1.43 crore (ex-showroom).

The AMG Line variant applies a visual upgrade over the standard GLS, featuring body-coloured AMG front and rear aprons, side skirts, and the Night Package with blacked-out mirror caps, window trims, and roof rails. It rides on 21‑inch AMG alloy wheels, and completes the look with a diffuser‑styled rear bumper accented in chrome.

The interior is accentuated with an AMG-spec Nappa leather sports steering wheel, stainless-steel AMG sports pedals, and floor mats bearing the AMG logo. The Night Package also carries through into the cabin, with dark-toned décor elements.

The GLS 450 petrol variant churns out 375bhp and 500 Nm, while the GLS 450d diesel delivers 362bhp and 750 Nm. Both cover zero to 100 kmph in 6.1 seconds and have their top speed electronically limited to 250 kmph.

Compared to their standard counterparts, the petrol AMG Line variant carries a Rs. 3 lakh premium, and the diesel version a Rs. 1 lakh increase.

