    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Mercedes-Benz GLE300d AMG Line launched at Rs. 97.85 lakh

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Wednesday 14 August 2024,11:30 AM IST

            Mercedes-Benz India has launched a new variant, called the AMG Line of the GLE300d in the country. It is being retailed at a price tag of Rs. 97.85 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, the entire GLE range gets the AMG Line kit with AMG Line being the standard version on offer.

            Mechanically, the Mercedes-Benz GLE in the AMG Line guise is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine coupled with a nine-speed automatic gearbox. This motor is aided by a mild-hybrid system which can produce an additional 20bhp and 220Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the motor churns out 269bhp and 550Nm. In this configuration, the SUV can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 6.9 seconds.

            Coming to the changes, The new AMG Line of the GLE300d gets 20-inch five-spoke alloy wheels finished in Tremolite Grey colour, revised grille design with subtle changes to the bumper, larger brakes, and body-coloured front and rear wing flares. On the inside, the GLE300d AMG Line packs in the latest MBUX-operated infotainment system with Burmester-sourced 13 speakers.

            Mercedes-Benz GLE
            Mercedes-BenzGLE ₹ 97.85 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Mercedes-Benz CarsUpcoming Mercedes-Benz Cars
            Mercedes-Benz | GLE | Mercedes-Benz GLE

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mahindra Thar Roxx launched in India at Rs. 12.99 lakh

            Mahindra Thar Roxx launched in India at Rs. 12.99 lakh

            By Jay Shah08/14/2024 22:48:00

            The Thar Roxx has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Mercedes-Benz GLE300d AMG Line launched at Rs. 97.85 lakh

            Mercedes-Benz GLE300d AMG Line launched at Rs. 97.85 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale08/14/2024 09:50:52

            Mercedes-Benz GLE300d AMG Line has been launched in India at a price tag of Rs. 97.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Kia EV9 and new Carnival to launch in India on 3 October

            Kia EV9 and new Carnival to launch in India on 3 October

            By Jay Shah08/14/2024 09:48:25

            The Kia EV9 and new-gen Kia Carnival will be launched in India on 3 October.

            Audi Q8 facelift India launch on 22 August

            Audi Q8 facelift India launch on 22 August

            By Jay Shah08/13/2024 17:22:47

            Audi India will launch the Q8 facelift on 22 August, 2024.

            MG Windsor EV launch date in India confirmed

            MG Windsor EV launch date in India confirmed

            By Haji Chakralwale08/13/2024 14:33:19

            MG Motor JSW India will launch the WIndsor EV in the country on 11 September, 2024.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx white colour revealed; to be launched on 15 August

            Mahindra Thar Roxx white colour revealed; to be launched on 15 August

            By Jay Shah08/12/2024 14:28:17

            Mahindra Thar Roxx to be offered in Everest White exterior shade.

            Tata Curvv EV bookings open across India

            Tata Curvv EV bookings open across India

            By Haji Chakralwale08/12/2024 14:25:04

            Tata Motors has commenced the bookings of the recently launched Curvv EV across India.

            Featured Cars

            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv EV

            Tata Curvv EV

            ₹ 17.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi Q8 facelift

            Audi Q8 facelift

            ₹ 1.25 - 1.50 Crore

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach

            Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach

            ₹ 3.05 - 3.75 Crore

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            MG Windsor EV

            MG Windsor EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            ₹ 17.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Kia New EV9

            Kia New EV9

            ₹ 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Kia New Carnival

            Kia New Carnival

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lamborghini Urus SE

            Lamborghini Urus SE

            ₹ 4.57 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet

            Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet

            ₹ 1.10 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

            ₹ 1.10 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars