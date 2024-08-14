Mercedes-Benz GLE300d AMG Line launched at Rs. 97.85 lakh

Mercedes-Benz India has launched a new variant, called the AMG Line of the GLE300d in the country. It is being retailed at a price tag of Rs. 97.85 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, the entire GLE range gets the AMG Line kit with AMG Line being the standard version on offer.

Mechanically, the Mercedes-Benz GLE in the AMG Line guise is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine coupled with a nine-speed automatic gearbox. This motor is aided by a mild-hybrid system which can produce an additional 20bhp and 220Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the motor churns out 269bhp and 550Nm. In this configuration, the SUV can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 6.9 seconds.

Coming to the changes, The new AMG Line of the GLE300d gets 20-inch five-spoke alloy wheels finished in Tremolite Grey colour, revised grille design with subtle changes to the bumper, larger brakes, and body-coloured front and rear wing flares. On the inside, the GLE300d AMG Line packs in the latest MBUX-operated infotainment system with Burmester-sourced 13 speakers.

