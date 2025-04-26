Mercedes-Benz GLB luxury MPV discontinued

The Mercedes-Benz GLB SUV has departed from India. The German carmaker has officially confirmed that its entry-level seven-seater luxury SUV, brought to our shores as CBU from its Mexican facility, has seen its allocated units for India completely snapped up.

Launched in December 2022, the GLB enjoyed a relatively brief stint of just over two years in the Indian market. While not a chart-topper in terms of sheer volume, it was the most accessible seven-seat luxury SUV at its introduction. With a launch ex-showroom price spanning from Rs. 63.80 lakh to Rs. 69.80 lakh, the GLB strategically positioned itself below its key rivals.

The GLB was available in three variants - the petrol-powered GLB 200 Progressive, featuring a 163bhp, 250Nm 1.3-litre turbo engine paired with a 7-speed DCT driving the front wheels; and the diesel-fueled GLB 220d 4Matic and its sportier sibling, the 220d AMG Line 4Matic. These diesel variants were propelled by a 2.0-litre unit coupled with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

However, Mercedes-Benz has hinted at the imminent arrival of a new GLB for the Indian market in 2026. But. the specifics remain unknown as the prototype is still under development. Notably, the future iteration will share its underpinnings with the Modular Architecture (MMA) platform, the same that is used for the third-generation CLA slated for an India launch by the end of this year.

Mercedes-Benz | GLB | Mercedes-Benz GLB