Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology launched in India at Rs. 3 crore

Mercedes-Benz has launched the electric G-Class in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 3 crore (ex-showroom). This new electric SUV has been introduced alongside the five-seat version of the EQS 450 SUV, details of which are available on our website.

Propelling the new G580 with EQ technology is a 116kWh battery pack paired with four electric motors (one on each wheel), which claims to return a range of 473km on a single full charge. The power output stands at 587bhp and 1,164Nm of torque.

The 2025 Mercedes G-Class EV can be charged from 10-80 per cent in approximately 32 minutes with the help of a DC fast charger. Notably, the SUV also has a ground clearance of 250mm. The model has the famed ‘tank turn’ capability that allows it to rotate in the same place for up to 720 degrees.

Available in the fully-loaded Edition One version at the moment, it includes the interior from multiple trims including AMG Line, Night Package, and Edition One Package. A few key features include the MBUX suite, 18-speaker Burmester 3D surround sound system, Electric Dynamic Select with five drive modes, wireless phone projection, and a dual 12.3-inch displays.

