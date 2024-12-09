    Recently Viewed
            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ power India launch on 9 January

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Monday 09 December 2024,18:12 PM IST

            Mercedes-Benz will open its 2025 innings with an ultra-premium EV in the form of the G-Class with EQ Power. Dubbed the EQG 580, it was showcased in concept form at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo and will come to India via the CBU route in limited numbers.

            Putting the EQ in EQG is a 116kWh battery pack paired with four electric motors. Together they produce 579bhp/1,164Nm of torque with a claimed range of 470km on a single full charge. The numbers this car produces is quite fancy and some of them are a 0-100kmph time of less than five seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 180kmph. Its party trick is the G-turn, commonly known as a tank turn, which allows the car to rotate 360 degrees on the spot.

            In terms of design, the EQG keeps the essence of the G-Class with its exterior design, features and interior layout but some added bits like bigger screens and some additional features for the second row. Its expected to be priced closer to Rs. Two crore and will stand in a segment by itself with no real rivals.

