Mercedes-Benz extends warranty and service to 30 June, 2021

Nikhil Puthran Thursday 20 May 2021, 19:59 PM

German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz has announced the extension of warranty and services initiatives to assist customers affected by the lockdown in India due to the second wave of COVID-19. The company will offer 24x7 customer support via a remote customer assistance centre set-up. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz will offer special support on extended warranty, insurance claims, warranty extension, and insurance renewals. Moreover, the company claims that it will continue to offer services under the Road Side Assistance programme with special permissions, wherever required.

Read below to learn more about the applicable service extensions –

- Standard warranty cases expiring between 15 April and 31 May, 2021 will be honoured up to 30 June, 2021.

- Customers who have missed their scheduled annual service from 15 April to 31 May, 2021 will be honoured up to 30 June, 2021, without affecting warranty benefits.

- Claims related to Advance Extended warranty or Daimler Financial Services motor insurance can be reported till 30 June, 2021. The company further adds that such claims will be attained even if the extended warranty or motor insurance on the car has lapsed in the period of 15 April to 31 May, 2021.

- Customers can renew the insurance policy by Daimler Financial Services over the call to the nearest dealership. The policy will be shared over an email with easy payment terms.

- If the vehicle’s standard warranty period of three years is expiring between 15 April, 2021 and 31 May, 2021, customers can buy Advanced Assurance extended warranty with just a call to the dealership before 30 June, 2021.

Once the situations normalise, customers can avail services likes DSDNxt, which allows them to stay connected with their vehicles from the comfort of their home and experience the entire service journey digitally.

Speaking on the occasion, Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, commented, “In the current challenging situation it remains our endeavour to assure our customers of complete peace of mind when it comes to their vehicles. Through these specially crafted service initiatives along with our service teams’ ongoing support working remotely, our customers will continue to enjoy a hassle free vehicle ownership.”