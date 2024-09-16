    Recently Viewed
            Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV launched in India; priced at Rs. 1.41 crore

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 16 September 2024,14:42 PM IST

            Mercedes-Benz has launched the EQS SUV in India at Rs. 1.41 crore (ex-showroom). Available in a single 680 variant, the luxury SUV is powered by a 122kWh battery pack with dual electric motors.

            The EQS SUV is tuned to produce 536bhp and 858Nm of peak torque. Mercedes claims that this electric SUV's range is 809 kilometres with a zero to 100kmph sprint time of 4.7 seconds.

            The EQS gets a single monotone colour with a black roof with a blanked-off front grille, LED headlamps, connected tail lamps, and 21-inch alloy wheels. It has a wheelbase of 3,210mm along with pop-out door handles.

            Since the EQS SUV in India is the top-spec 580 variant, it comes loaded with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12.3-inch front passenger side screen, rear entertainment screens, rear-axle steering, level 2 ADAS, Burmester sound system, four-zone climate control, and a seven-seat configuration.

            The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV goes up against the BMW iX and Audi e-tron SUV.

            Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
