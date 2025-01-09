    Recently Viewed
            Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 450 variant launched in India; priced at Rs. 1.28 crore

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 09 January 2025,13:41 PM IST

            Mercedes-Benz India has launched the EQS SUV 450 variant with a price tag of Rs. 1.28 crore (ex-showroom). The 450 is a five-seater variant that joins the existing 580 variant which is available only as a three-row electric SUV.

            The EQS SUV 450 is the brand’s first launch of the year and sources its power from a 122kWh battery pack. The dual electric motors are tuned to produce 365bhp and 800Nm of torque with a claimed driving range of 820km. The e SUV can sprint from zero to 100kmph in six seconds.

            The 450 measures similar to the 580 with a blanked-off gloss black front fascia, 21-inch wheels, and matrix LED headlamps. Inside, the cabin of the 450 will be equipped with three screens, multi-colour ambient lights, wireless charger, and heads-up display.

            Interestingly, the EQS 450 is priced close to the EQE SUV and the EQS 580 models that are priced at Rs. 1.41 crore and Rs. 1.42 crore, ex-showroom, respectively.

            All Popular Cars