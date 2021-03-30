Mercedes-Benz EQS interior revealed; hyperscreen system debuts

Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 30 March 2021, 23:06 PM

Ahead of the model’s debut that is scheduled to take place on 15 April, 2021, the interior of the new Mercedes-Benz EQS has been revealed by the brand in a set of images released on the web.

Mercedes-Benz EQS teaser

The party piece of the new Mercedes-Benz EQS’ interior will be none other than the 56-inch (4.66 feet), yes, you read that right, 56-inch Hyperscreen display, which also makes it the first model to receive this feature.

Mercedes-Benz EQS interior

The Hyperscreen display in the 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS stretches from one pillar to the other, and features a scratch-resistant glass cover. The system essentially houses the driver display (12.3-inches), the central touchscreen infotainment system display (17.7-inches), and the front passenger display (12.3-inches).

Mercedes-Benz EQS base variant interior

For those of you who can’t digest such a large display, the brand will also offer a smaller, more conventional layout on the Mercedes-Benz EQS that houses a free-standing 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a tablet-inspired 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, as seen in the image above. A few other notable features of the model’s interiors include a HEPA filter, a 710-watt, 15-speaker Burmester surround sound music system, and the signature MBUX connectivity with the ‘Hey Mercedes’ digital assistant.