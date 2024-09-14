Mercedes-Benz EQS India launch confirmed for 16 September

With the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV launched, the luxury carmaker is all set to launch the standard EQS SUV in India. The electric SUV will make its India debut on 16 September.

The EQS SUV will sport a massive blanked-off gloss black front fascia with star pattern on the outside. Other elements will include LED headlamps, connected LED DRLs and tail lamps, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and flush-fitting door handles.

Inside, the cabin of the EQS will sport a 17.7-inch centre touchscreen infotainment, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and 12.3-inch screen for front passenger. It will also come equipped with a heads-up display and could be offered with a third row.

The EQS SUV will source power from a 118kWh battery pack with dual-motor setup. The electric motors will be tuned to produce 544bhp and 858Nm of torque. Mercedes claims 643km driving range on a single charge.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS will rival BMW iX and Audi e-tron in the electric SUV space.

