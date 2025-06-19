Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 Celebration Edition Launched at Rs. 1.3 Crore

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the EQS 580 Celebration Edition, a limited-run version of its flagship electric sedan. It is priced at Rs. 1.30 crore (ex-showroom).

Limited to only 50 units, a standout addition to the Celebration Edition's interior is the Rear Seat Comfort Package. This includes multi-contour rear seats with massage functions and enhanced lumbar support, capable of reclining up to 38 degrees. A Chauffeur Package further allows electronic adjustment of the front passenger seat from the rear to maximise passenger space and comfort for the rear occupants.

The cabin comes draped with Nappa leather upholstery as standard, complemented by unique designer seatbelt buckles. For navigation, the EQS 580 features Mercedes-Benz's intuitive MBUX augmented reality navigation system, which overlays real-time directions on a live camera feed.

Powering the EQS 580 Celebration Edition is a 107.8kWh battery pack, driving two electric motors for an all-wheel-drive setup. This powertrain delivers 516bhp and 855Nm of torque, propelling the electric sedan from zero to 100kmph in a claimed 4.3 seconds.

