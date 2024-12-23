Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV India launch on 9 January

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to kickstart 2025 with the launch of two new models. The luxury carmaker will launch the EQS 450 SUV and electric G-Class in the country on 9 January.

The EQS 450 SUV will be the entry-level variant in the lineup and will sit below the 580 trim. It will be offered as a five-seater but will make use of the same 122kWh battery pack.

In terms of design, the EQS 450 will have an identical styling to the 580 with a blanked-off front grille flanked by LED headlamps and connected DRLs. It will ride on 21-inch alloy wheels and will also sport connected tail lamp design.

The cabin is likely to carry forward the 56-inch Hyperscreen with 12.3-inch instrument cluster, similarly sized passenger screen, and a bigger 17.7-inch centre display. Other features are to include 360-degree camera, an air purifier, multi-zone climate control, soft close doors, nine airbags, and Level 2 ADAS.

The EQS 450 will slot between the EQE SUV and EQS 580 SUV and is likely to carry a price tag of Rs. 1.40 crore (ex-showroom).

