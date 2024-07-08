    Recently Viewed
            Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+ and EQB launched in India

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 08 July 2024,14:02 PM IST

            Mercedes-Benz India has launched the EQA and EQB electric SUVs. While the EQA 250+ is priced at Rs. 66 lakh (ex-showroom), the updated EQB range starts from Rs. 70.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

            The EQA houses a 70.5kWh battery pack that powers the single electric motor to produce 188bhp and 385Nm of torque. It claims a driving range of 560 kilometres and features connected LED DRLs, a blanked-off front grille with a star pattern, a backlight element on the dashboard, a 12-speaker Burmester sound system, a 360-degree camera, electrically adjustable front seats, and a coloured heads-up display.

            Mercedes-Benz EQA Left Front Three Quarter

            The 2024 EQB has been launched in 350 4M and 250+ variants. The former is offered as a five-seater whereas the latter continues to be a seven-seater. With claimed ranges of 447 kilometres and 535 kilometres respectively. The 350 4M is available in AMG Line with AMG-specific 19-inch alloy wheels, a front grille, and a new paint scheme.

            Mercedes-Benz EQA
            Mercedes-BenzEQA ₹ 66.00 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Mercedes-Benz CarsUpcoming Mercedes-Benz Cars
            Mercedes-Benz | EQA | Mercedes-Benz EQA | EQB | Mercedes-Benz EQB

