Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+ and EQB launched in India

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the EQA and EQB electric SUVs. While the EQA 250+ is priced at Rs. 66 lakh (ex-showroom), the updated EQB range starts from Rs. 70.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The EQA houses a 70.5kWh battery pack that powers the single electric motor to produce 188bhp and 385Nm of torque. It claims a driving range of 560 kilometres and features connected LED DRLs, a blanked-off front grille with a star pattern, a backlight element on the dashboard, a 12-speaker Burmester sound system, a 360-degree camera, electrically adjustable front seats, and a coloured heads-up display.

The 2024 EQB has been launched in 350 4M and 250+ variants. The former is offered as a five-seater whereas the latter continues to be a seven-seater. With claimed ranges of 447 kilometres and 535 kilometres respectively. The 350 4M is available in AMG Line with AMG-specific 19-inch alloy wheels, a front grille, and a new paint scheme.

