Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB launched in India at Rs. 78.50 lakh

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the E-Class LWB at a starting price of Rs. 78.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in two variants, the updated luxury sedan is offered in the long-wheelbase version.

The new E-Class gets a new face with a revised front grille flaunting a star pattern. It rides on 18-inch wheels and is now offered with flush-fitting door handles that are mounted on soft-close doors. The rear holds the split tail lamps that get starlight elements.

Inside, the new layout of the dashboard houses a massive hyperscreen and a digital instrument cluster. Other highlights include a centre airbag, a selfie camera, powered front and rear seats, Burmester sound system, and a 360-degree camera with park assist.

Offered in E200 and E220d trims, both are powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines respectively. The former is tuned to produce 201bhp and 320Nm of torque whereas the latter puts out 194bhp and 440Nm of torque. Both powertrains get 48-volt mild hybrid assist and are mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox. The luxury carmaker will also introduce a powerful E450 variant in November 2024.

