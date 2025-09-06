Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB Gets New Verde Silver Colour; Prices Slashes After GST 2.0

Mercedes-Benz India is celebrating the first anniversary of the new LWB E-Class. To mark the occasion, the brand has introduced a new Verde Silver paint option, now available across the E200, E220d, and E450 4MATIC AMG Line variants.

Since its launch in October 2024, the new E-Class LWB has sold over 62,000 units in India, and the sedan is locally produced at the brand’s Chakan facility.

The highlights of the current-gen E-Class include the MBUX Superscreen, Burmester sound system with Dolby Atmos, and a dashboard-integrated passenger display. The model also comes with features such as a selfie camera for video calls, reclining rear seats with extendable thigh support, comfort pillows, and electrically operated sun blinds.

The E-Class is powered by a choice of 2.0-litre petrol (204bhp), 2.0-litre diesel (197bhp), and 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol (381bhp with 4MATIC) engines, with acceleration ranging from 4.5 to 7.6 seconds (0-100 kmph).

Notably, under the revised GST 2.0 structure, the new E-Class LWB Verde Silver is priced at Rs. 78.50 lakh (E200), Rs. 80.50 lakh (E220d), and Rs. 91.7 lakh (E450 4MATIC AMG Line). Customers now benefit from price reductions of up to Rs. 6 lakh compared to earlier pricing.

