Mercedes-Benz delivers 550 cars during Navratri and Dassehra period

Nikhil Puthran Monday 26 October 2020, 20:34 PM

Mercedes-Benz, a popular name in the luxury car segment in India has delivered 550 cars to customers during the auspicious occasion of Navratri and Dussehra. Interestingly, the sales figures in the ongoing festive period are equivalent to sales in the same period in 2019. The company has reportedly witnessed strong demand across key cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Gujarat. In Delhi NCR region alone 175 new Mercedes-Benz cars were handed over to the owners.

Some of the key contributors to demand are - the C-Class, E-Class sedans, GLC, GLE and GLS SUVs. Amid the current market challenges, the brand has witnessed a sequential growth in sales in Q3 2020. Based on good sales in Navratri and Dassehra, the company is anticipating strong sales in Diwali and Dhanteras period.

Speaking on the occasion, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “The festive season this year has begun on a very strong note and we are glad to witness this positive customer sentiment. We are delighted to share the unlocking of the aspirations and celebrations of our customers who drove home a Mercedes this festive season. This impressive number of deliveries makes us confident of a good festive season and firmly underlines the trust and confidence that luxury car buyers have in the Mercedes-Benz brand and products. This trust becomes even more pronounced in the context of today’s market conditions, which faces multiple challenges.”