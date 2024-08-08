Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet & GLC 43 AMG launched in India

Mercedes-Benz India has launched CLE 300 Cabriolet and GLC 43 AMG at a price of Rs. 1.10 crore (ex-showroom). While one is an AMG SUV, the second one is the E-Class based four-seater convertible.

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 swaps the 3.0-litre mill for an electrified 2.0-litre four cylinder petrol engine. It is tuned to produce 421bhp and 500Nm of peak torque. The power is distributed by a nine-speed automatic gearbox with a zero to 100kmph sprint time of 4.8 seconds. The GLC 43 also comes equipped with rear axle steering, a coloured heads-up display, quad exhaust tips, and AMG-specific front grille, diffuser, and steering wheel.

Meanwhile, the CLE Cabriolet has been imported in limited units and can be booked only through the brand’s online portal. This one is powered by a 2.0-lutre turbo petrol unit that is tuned to produce 255bhp and 400Nm of peak torque. The fabric soft top can be opened or closed in under 20 seconds and can be operated at speeds of up to 60kmph. Other features include a 11.9-inch portrait touchscreen infotainment system, a 17-speaker stereo system, a coloured heads-up display, and a centre airbag.

Mercedes-Benz has also announced that the all-electric Mercedes-Maybach electric SUV will make its India debut on 2 September.

