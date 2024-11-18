    Recently Viewed
            Mercedes-Benz cars to get expensive from 1 January, 2025

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 18 November 2024,14:28 PM IST

            Mercedes-Benz India has announced a price hike of up to three per cent from 1 January, 2025.

            Further, the luxury carmaker has clarified that the price hike will apply to vehicles not in stock by December 31, 2024, as well as to existing bookings and those made before this date.

            Mercedes-Benz India has further clarified that the revision attributes to escalated material cost, fluctuating commodity pricing, increased logistics expenses, and inflationary cost.

            The ex-showroom prices for the GLC SUV will bump up by up to Rs. 2 lakh whereas the flagship Mercedes-Maybach S 680 will face a hike of up to Rs. 9 lakh.

