Mercedes-Benz Cars to get Costlier in India from 1 January 2026

Mercedes-Benz India has announced a price revision across its entire model range, effective from 1 January, 2026. The revision will see ex-showroom prices increase by up to two per cent, depending on the model.

According to the company, the price adjustment has been necessitated by sustained foreign exchange pressures through 2025, with the Euro to INR exchange rate consistently trading above the Rs. 100 mark. In addition to forex volatility, Mercedes-Benz has cited rising input costs, higher commodity prices, increased logistics expenses, and broader inflationary pressures as key contributors to higher operational costs.

The luxury carmaker stated that while it continues to absorb a large portion of the cost escalation through localisation and operational efficiencies, a selective price correction has become essential to maintain business sustainability. The impact of the revision will vary across models, based on the level of local content versus import dependency, including both CKD and CBU vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz also confirmed that it has shielded customers from the full impact of currency fluctuations by passing on only a marginal portion of the increased costs. However, the company indicated that it may evaluate further quarterly price adjustments in the future, should forex conditions remain unchanged.

To offset the impact of the price hike, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services will continue to offer customised financing solutions aimed at stabilising ownership costs. With a majority of Mercedes-Benz purchases in India being finance driven, the brand believes its tailored financial products will help minimise any increase in monthly outgo for customers.

