Mercedes-Benz AMG GT63, GT63 Pro Launched in India: Priced Rs. 3 Crore Onwards

The two-door AMGs have returned to India after a three-year hiatus. The AMG GT63 and the GT63 Pro have now received significant performance and feature upgrades. Priced at Rs. 3 crore and Rs. 3.6 crore, the coupes will start delivering in December for the AMG GT63 and January 2026 for the AMG GT63 Pro.

The non-pro AMG is now wider and longer, now getting a 2+2 seat layout, which was only offered with the AMG GT four-door so far. This one gets a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8, tuned to churn out massive power figures standing at 591bhp and 800Nm, enabling a standstill to 100kmph sprint of 3.2 seconds, and a top speed of 315kmph. The classic AMG design continues here, albeit with new wheels, spoiler, and headlights.

The AMG GT63’s performance is taken a notch higher with the AMG GT63 Pro, which adds even more power, churning out complete madness. To start with, there’s 800Nm torque, and a higher 618bhp power output, enabling a zero to 100 rush in 3.1 seconds, topping out at 317kmph.

Mercedes-Benz | AMG GT 63 | Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 | AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC Plus