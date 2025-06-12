Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Collector’s Edition Launched: Priced at Rs. 4.30 Crore

Mercedes-Benz launched the Collector’s Edition of the G63 SUV in India. This is the first G-Class to get India-inspired aesthetics. Commanding a premium of Rs. 66 lakh over its existing version, the special edition of the SUV now commands a fresh ex-showroom tag of Rs. 4.30 crore. The special edition is only limited to 30 units.

For the first time, the Collector’s Edition offers a choice of a custom engraving with the owner’s name on the grab handle, and exterior cosmetic shades getting two new options – Mid Green Magno and Red Magno. There’s enhanced attention to detail, with the spare wheel covers getting a 'One of Thirty' logo plate, two-tone nappa leather upholstery in Catalana Beige/Black, and open-pore natural walnut wood trim elements to enhance the luxury quotient. The tyres are 22-inch gold-spec alloys. However, only select customers (those who already own a luxury Merecedes-Benz car) can buy this special edition.

Mechanically, the AMG G 63 Collector’s Edition continues with the same pair of a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine and a 48V mild-hybrid setup, rated to churn out 593bhp and 850Nm torque. This enables a standstill to 100kmph sprint of 4.4 seconds, topping out at 240kmph.

