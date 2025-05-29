Mercedes-AMG G63 India-inspired Collector’s Edition to be Launched on 12 June

Mercedes-Benz is set to introduce a unique 'India Inspired' Collector's Edition of the G63, with pricing slated for announcement on 12 June.

While specific details remain under wraps, Mercedes-Benz confirms the Collector's Edition has been configured collaboratively by their Indian team and Mercedes-Benz Research and Development. Expect to see bespoke upholstery options, unique exterior and interior trim pieces infused with Indian themes and aesthetics.

Cosmetically, the Collector's Edition will feature unique design cues, but its performance will remain unchanged. It will continue to be powered by the 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine along with a 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. It is tuned to deliver 577bhp and 850Nm of torque, with an additional 22bhp boost from the mild-hybrid system. The power is channelled to all four wheels via the 4Matic system through a nine-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.

