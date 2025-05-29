    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Mercedes-AMG G63 India-inspired Collector’s Edition to be Launched on 12 June

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 29 May 2025,12:02 PM IST

            Mercedes-Benz is set to introduce a unique 'India Inspired' Collector's Edition of the G63, with pricing slated for announcement on 12 June.

            While specific details remain under wraps, Mercedes-Benz confirms the Collector's Edition has been configured collaboratively by their Indian team and Mercedes-Benz Research and Development. Expect to see bespoke upholstery options, unique exterior and interior trim pieces infused with Indian themes and aesthetics.

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class Right Side View

            Cosmetically, the Collector's Edition will feature unique design cues, but its performance will remain unchanged. It will continue to be powered by the 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine along with a 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. It is tuned to deliver 577bhp and 850Nm of torque, with an additional 22bhp boost from the mild-hybrid system. The power is channelled to all four wheels via the 4Matic system through a nine-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class
            Mercedes-BenzG-Class ₹ 2.55 Crore OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Mercedes-Benz CarsUpcoming Mercedes-Benz Cars
            Mercedes-Benz | Mercedes-Benz G-Class | G-Class

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            BMW i7 eDrive50 Gets Uniform Prices

            BMW i7 eDrive50 Gets Uniform Prices

            By Dwij Bhandut05/29/2025 15:25:21

            The BMW i7 now gets a fresh ex-showroom tag of Rs. 2.05 crore.

            Mercedes-AMG G63 India-inspired Collector’s Edition to be Launched on 12 June

            Mercedes-AMG G63 India-inspired Collector’s Edition to be Launched on 12 June

            By Jay Shah05/29/2025 12:02:58

            Mercedes-Benz is set to introduce a unique "India Inspired" Collector's Edition of the G63, with pricing slated for announcement on 12 June.

            Nissan Magnite CNG Launched in India at Rs. 6.89 Lakh

            Nissan Magnite CNG Launched in India at Rs. 6.89 Lakh

            By Jay Shah05/28/2025 18:16:38

            Nissan India has launched the Magnite CNG with a starting price of Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for this new variant will commence from 1 June at Nissan dealerships across seven states.

            Tata’s ADAS Lessons in India Relevant Globally: Mohan Savarkar

            Tata’s ADAS Lessons in India Relevant Globally: Mohan Savarkar

            By Dwij Bhandut05/27/2025 12:46:25

            ADAS will make way in future Tata cars in one form or the other: Savarkar

            Tata Altroz ARAI-certified Mileage Figures Revealed

            Tata Altroz ARAI-certified Mileage Figures Revealed

            By Jay Shah05/27/2025 11:11:39

            Tata Motors recently launched the facelifted Altroz, with introductory prices at Rs. 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). This updated premium hatchback continues to offer a variety of powertrain options, and we now know the official mileage figures.

            Volkswagen Golf GTI Launched in India: Priced at Rs. 53 Lakh

            Volkswagen Golf GTI Launched in India: Priced at Rs. 53 Lakh

            By Dwij Bhandut05/26/2025 15:42:40

            The Volkswagen Golf GTI is launched in India as a celebration of 50 years of the Golf series.

            Toyota Fortuner, Legender Breach 3 Lakh Sales Mark

            Toyota Fortuner, Legender Breach 3 Lakh Sales Mark

            By Dwij Bhandut05/26/2025 14:32:32

            The Toyota Fortuner is revered for its bulletproof reliability.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Altroz

            Tata Altroz

            ₹ 6.89 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carens Clavis

            Kia Carens Clavis

            ₹ 11.50 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 14.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            Tata Sierra

            Tata Sierra

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            MG M9 EV

            MG M9 EV

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 7e

            Mahindra XEV 7e

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            Tata Sierra EV

            Tata Sierra EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            VinFast VF6

            VinFast VF6

            ₹ 18.00 - 24.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            ₹ 53.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carens Clavis

            Kia Carens Clavis

            ₹ 11.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Altroz

            Tata Altroz

            ₹ 6.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lamborghini Temerario

            Lamborghini Temerario

            ₹ 6.00 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kodiaq

            Skoda Kodiaq

            ₹ 46.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars