            Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé Launched at Rs. 1.35 Crore

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Wednesday 13 August 2025,08:05 AM IST

            Mercedes-Benz has expanded its performance portfolio in India with the launch of the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé, priced at Rs. 1.35 crore (ex-showroom). Bookings are now open, with deliveries set to begin immediately.

            Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE Right Rear Three Quarter

            Powering the CLE 53 is a 3.0-litre, inline six-cylinder petrol engine with double turbocharging, producing 450bhp and 560Nm of torque, with an overboost function raising torque to 600Nm for short bursts. An integrated starter generator adds 23bhp and 205Nm for brief periods, while also powering the 48-volt electrical system. The coupé accelerates from zero to 100kmph in 4.2 seconds, with a top speed of 250kmph. The transmission duty is managed by the nine-speed automatic transmission paired with an all-wheel-drive system. The car features AMG ride control suspension with adaptive damping, rear-axle steering, and five AMG Dynamic Select drive modes.

            Inside, the CLE 53 offers a 12.3-inch digital driver display, an 11.9-inch central touchscreen, AMG-specific graphics, and multiple display modes. The standard equipment includes AMG performance seats upholstered in man-made leather and microfibre, a flat-bottom AMG steering wheel with integrated controls, and 64-colour ambient lighting.

