            Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance launched in India at Rs. 1.95 crore

            Jay Shah

            Wednesday 13 November 2024,15:15 PM IST

            The Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance has been launched in India at Rs. 1.95 crore (ex-showroom).

            The C 63 S E Performance is equipped with rear-axle steering, adaptive damping system, dual 12.3-inch screens, and a heads-up display. Furthermore, it is loaded with 20-inch forged wheels, sports seats draped in Nappa leather, 15-speaker Burmester sound system, and carbon fibre interior trim.

            Under the hood, the power is sourced from a 2.0-litre, four cylinder petrol-hybrid engine that is tuned to produce 680bhp and 1020Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox that can sprint the sports sedan from zero to 100mph in 3.4 seconds with a capped top speed of 280kmph.

            The bookings for the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance are open with deliveries slated to begin in Q2 2025.

