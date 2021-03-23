Santosh Nair Tuesday 23 March 2021, 14:26 PM

Maxxis India today announced its plans to earn a six percent market share in Gujarat by the year 2021. For Maxxis, this state is one of the fastest-growing two-wheeler markets in India. To fulfil this target, the company will strengthen its existing network of dealers, and add premium dealerships to tap the performance-oriented segment of customers in Gujarat.

Maxxis has a wide distributor-base in key Gujarat markets such as Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara and Valsad. Right from the commuter to performance segment, Maxxis customers in Gujarat prefer tyres ranging from 90/100-10, 2.75-18, 3.00-18, and 80/100-18.

Maxxis India is targeting to capture a market share of at least 15 per cent of India’s two-wheeler tyre market by 2023. The India market is touted to play a vital role in achieving Maxxis’s global vision to become one of the top-five tyres manufactures in the world by 2026.

Apart from catering to the domestic tyre market, the product portfolio from the Sanand facility will be exported to South Asia, and will further expand to Africa and the Middle East countries in the years to come. The company also has plans to set up five more plants in India that will cater to the four-wheeler tyres market.

Commenting on the business plan, Mr Bing-Lin Wu, Marketing Head, Maxxis India, said, “Gujarat is our home state, we want to intensify our footprint in this region to cater to one of the ever-evolving and fastest-growing two-wheeler markets in India. COVID-19 vaccine has altered sentiments and brought in new hope for markets to operate. We are optimistic about the future and aim to add 200 premium dealerships in Gujarat to tap the requirements of the millennial generation.”