Massive Success for Mahindra Born Electric SUVs: Over 6,500 BE6, XEV 9e Delivered

Mahindra’s recent ICE models have tasted respectable market success, both at domestic and international levels. Much of it has to do with the design language, VFM propositions, and brand recall. The Born Electric SUVs share a similar story. Launched in India in November 2024, the Mahindra BE6 and the XEV 9e have reached a combined delivery figure of over 6,500 units since March 2025, which is when the deliveries began.

This delivery index is pretty respectable, given that only the top-spec Pack Three variants are currently being delivered, of which the remaining variants will start delivering June 2025 onwards. Both Born Electric SUVs have a waiting period of up to six months.

Based on the INGLO platform, the Mahindra BE6 and the XEV 9e get 59kWh and 79kWh batteries, paired with 210kW PMS motors rated to churn out 380Nm torque. Getting ex-showroom tags of Rs. 18.9 lakh (BE 6) and Rs. 21.9 lakh (XEV 9e), respectively, both Born Electric SUVs get up to 683km range on a single charge.

Mahindra | XEV 9e | Mahindra XEV 9e | Be 6 | Mahindra Be 6