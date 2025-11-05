Maruti Victoris Sales Stats: CNG Version Accounts for 38 Per Cent Sales

Priced from Rs. 10.50 lakh

CNG available in three variants

Maruti Suzuki introduced the Victoris in India in September this year, with prices starting at Rs. 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker recently shared key stats of the model, prices of which were recently revised for select offerings.

According to Maruti, the petrol version of the Victoris receives the largest share of the sales pie, details of which you can read on our website. This is followed by the CNG version, which contributes to 38 per cent or 11,000 units from the current booking pool.

Similarly, the ADAS-equipped variants of the Maruti Victoris recorded 16 per cent of their total bookings as of 31 October. The company further added that this Hyundai Creta rival has a waiting period of a few weeks based on multiple factors such as the variant, colour, region, and more.

For the uninitiated, the new Victoris SUV, exclusively sold via Maruti’s Arena dealerships, is available with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine mated with mild-hybrid, strong-hybrid, and CNG offerings. Further, an AllGrip variant is also offered with this model. The brand claims a mileage of up to 28.65kmpl, based on the powertrain.

