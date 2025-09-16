    Recently Viewed
            Maruti Victoris earns 5-star Global NCAP rating

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Tuesday 16 September 2025,08:59 AM IST

            The Maruti Suzuki Victoris has become the first SUV from the brand to achieve a five-star rating in Global NCAP crash tests, earning top marks for both adult and child occupant protection. This accolade follows soon after its five-star result in the Bharat NCAP, reinforcing its credentials in safety.

            In the test results, the Victoris scored 33.72 out of 34 points for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 41 out of 49 points in Child Occupant Protection (COP). The vehicle’s structural integrity was rated stable, showing robust resistance to deformation in both frontal and side impact tests.

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris Front View

            Child safety was equally impressive. The Victoris scored a perfect 24 out of 24 in dynamic testing and 12 out of 12 for child restraint system (CRS) installation. Both 18-month and three-year-old child dummies were found well protected in frontal and side impacts when properly restrained.

            Standard safety kit on the Victoris includes six airbags, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), traction control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, three-point seatbelts with reminders for all occupants, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, overspeed alert, and more. Higher trims add a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and Level 2 ADAS.

