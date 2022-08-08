  • location
            Maruti to bring first EV to India by 2025

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Monday 08 August 2022,21:46 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki in its annual report has announced that it will bring its first EV to India by 2025. This effort will be aided by an investment of Rs 10,400 crore by parent company Suzuki for an EV-ready plant in Gujarat. The plant is expected to produce both EVs and the accompanying battery packs. 

            The first EV is expected to be a production-ready version of the Futuro-e that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. This is expected to be a Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks rival and will find a place above the recently launched next-generation Brezza.

            So far, Tata, Mahindra and MG have all made their presence known in the burgeoning EV market in India. Both Kia and Maruti Suzuki will arrive on the scene by 2025 with their own budget EVs. Kia has said that it will target the C-segment with its electric vehicle.

            Maruti Suzuki

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

