Maruti Swift breaks new sales milestone

Launched in 2005, the Maruti Swift was a game changer for the Japanese automaker, doubling what they had achieved in the previous 22 years within just two years. With the launch of the new model, they have broken a new milestone of 30 lakh units for the legendary badge.

In terms of the actual milestones, Maruti surpassed 10 lakh unit sales in 2013 and by 2018 had doubled this number. Maruti launched the fourth-gen Swift in the country in May of this year with prices currently starting at Rs. 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This new generation is sees an evolved design, new engines and a new feature list. It will also be the basis for a new Swift Dzire compact sedan.

Commenting on the milestone, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Swift has been more than just a car to the millions who have owned it – it has been a symbol of fun, freedom and exhilaration. With each new generation, the Swift has continued to raise the bar, offering cutting-edge technology, contemporary style, and that unmistakable 'Swift DNA' which continues to captivate customers. This accomplishment fills us with immense gratitude, and we are thankful to all Swift owners across the country.”

