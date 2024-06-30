    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Maruti Swift breaks new sales milestone

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Sunday 30 June 2024,09:34 AM IST

            Launched in 2005, the Maruti Swift was a game changer for the Japanese automaker, doubling what they had achieved in the previous 22 years within just two years. With the launch of the new model, they have broken a new milestone of 30 lakh units for the legendary badge.

            In terms of the actual milestones, Maruti surpassed 10 lakh unit sales in 2013 and by 2018 had doubled this number. Maruti launched the fourth-gen Swift in the country in May of this year with prices currently starting at Rs. 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This new generation is sees an evolved design, new engines and a new feature list. It will also be the basis for a new Swift Dzire compact sedan.

            Commenting on the milestone, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Swift has been more than just a car to the millions who have owned it – it has been a symbol of fun, freedom and exhilaration. With each new generation, the Swift has continued to raise the bar, offering cutting-edge technology, contemporary style, and that unmistakable 'Swift DNA' which continues to captivate customers. This accomplishment fills us with immense gratitude, and we are thankful to all Swift owners across the country.”

            Maruti Suzuki Swift
            Maruti SuzukiSwift ₹ 6.49 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | Swift | Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Kia sells 21,300 cars in June 2024

            Kia sells 21,300 cars in June 2024

            By Jay Shah07/01/2024 18:25:13

            The Kia Sonet bags the title of highest selling SUV.

            Maruti Swift breaks new sales milestone

            Maruti Swift breaks new sales milestone

            By CarTrade Editorial Team06/30/2024 09:34:45

            The new-gen Swift was launched in India in May 2024

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift India debut by October 2024

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift India debut by October 2024

            By Jay Shah06/28/2024 14:24:33

            The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will be launched by October 2024.

            Mahindra XUV700 gets 2 new exterior shades

            Mahindra XUV700 gets 2 new exterior shades

            By Jay Shah06/28/2024 14:21:47

            The Mahindra XUV700 is now available with Sienna Brown and Deep Forest exterior colours.

            Hyundai files trademarks for new CNG tech

            Hyundai files trademarks for new CNG tech

            By Jay Shah06/27/2024 12:04:29

            Hyundai trademarks new name plates for upcoming dual cylinder CNG technology.

            Mini Countryman EV and Cooper S India launch on 24 July

            Mini Countryman EV and Cooper S India launch on 24 July

            By Desirazu Venkat06/26/2024 19:34:19

            This is the first time that Mini is launching an electric version of the Countryman

            Lexus recalls 113 units of RX, NX, and LS in India

            Lexus recalls 113 units of RX, NX, and LS in India

            By Jay Shah06/26/2024 11:49:12

            Lexus has recalled RX, NX, and LS models in India for a potential issue in front and rear-view cameras.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 7.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            ₹ 60.00 - 65.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            MINI Countryman Electric

            MINI Countryman Electric

            ₹ 55.00 - 65.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            BMW New 5 Series

            BMW New 5 Series

            ₹ 85.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            MINI Cooper Electric

            MINI Cooper Electric

            ₹ 55.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            ₹ 16.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Nissan X-Trail

            Nissan X-Trail

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            ₹ 61.85 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            ₹ 75.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            ₹ 3.30 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            ₹ 3.35 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 6.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars