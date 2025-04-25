Maruti Suzuki XL6 Prices Hiked by Rs. 12,500

As a part of Maruti’s April hikes, the XL6 MPV has received a price hike. Effective immediately, all variants of the Kia Carens Rival now cost Rs. 12,500 more. This results in new ex-showroom tags ranging between Rs. 11.83 lakh and Rs. 14.99 lakh.

The XL6 MPV is sold via the brand’s chain of premium Nexa dealerships and has three variants, viz. Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha+. At the heart of the MPV is a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol motor, paired either with six-speed manual or six-speed torque converter automatic gearboxes. The upward revision was exercised right after the 2025 Kia Carens’ reveal, which is scheduled to take place next month.

Maruti Suzuki | XL6 | Maruti Suzuki XL6