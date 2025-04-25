Maruti Suzuki XL6 Prices Hiked by Rs. 12,500

    Recently Viewed
            Friday 25 April 2025,18:27 PM IST

            As a part of Maruti’s April hikes, the XL6 MPV has received a price hike. Effective immediately, all variants of the Kia Carens Rival now cost Rs. 12,500 more. This results in new ex-showroom tags ranging between Rs. 11.83 lakh and Rs. 14.99 lakh.

            The XL6 MPV is sold via the brand’s chain of premium Nexa dealerships and has three variants, viz. Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha+. At the heart of the MPV is a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol motor, paired either with six-speed manual or six-speed torque converter automatic gearboxes. The upward revision was exercised right after the 2025 Kia Carens’ reveal, which is scheduled to take place next month.

            Mercedes-Benz GLB luxury MPV discontinued

            Mercedes-Benz GLB luxury MPV discontinued

            By Jay Shah04/26/2025 11:37:09

            After two years of its stint in India, Mercedes-Benz has discontinued the GLC luxury MPV.

            By Dwij Bhandut04/25/2025 18:27:39

            The XL6 now starts at Rs. 11.83 lakh.

            MG Hector gets E20 compliant petrol engines

            MG Hector gets E20 compliant petrol engines

            By Jay Shah04/25/2025 14:37:09

            MG Hector petrol is now E20 compliant.

            All Stars for Tata Nexon EV

            All Stars for Tata Nexon EV

            By Dwij Bhandut04/24/2025 15:39:01

            All variants of the Tata Nexon now get a five-star safety score.

            Toyota Camry Prices Hiked by Rs. 50,000

            Toyota Camry Prices Hiked by Rs. 50,000

            By Jay Shah04/23/2025 16:33:09

            New-gen Toyota Camry receives its first price hike.

            53.2 Per Cent Hyundai Cars Sold in India Equipped With Sunroof

            53.2 Per Cent Hyundai Cars Sold in India Equipped With Sunroof

            By Dwij Bhandut04/23/2025 16:59:49

            Hyundai Creta continues being the bestselling Hyundai SUV.

            Renault. Rethink: New India Design Studio Inaugurated in Chennai

            Renault. Rethink: New India Design Studio Inaugurated in Chennai

            By Dwij Bhandut04/23/2025 16:55:53

            Renault India Design Studio spans a 1500m² area.

