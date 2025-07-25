Maruti Suzuki XL6 Now Comes With Six Airbags as Standard

Maruti Suzuki has announced that the XL6 premium MPV will now feature six airbags as standard equipment across its entire variant lineup, effective from 23 July.

The safety update applies to all trims which were previously offered only four airbags. The addition of curtain and side airbags brings total occupant protection to six units for the driver, front passenger, and occupants in the rear cabin.

To accommodate this enhancement, Maruti has applied an ex‑showroom price increase of up to 0.8 percent, translating to roughly Rs. 7,000–Rs. 12,000 depending on the variant.

No other changes have been made to the equipment list. The standard safety features on the XL6 include ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors, rear parking sensors, and a tyre-pressure monitoring system.

Powering the XL6 remains unchanged. The 1.5‑litre mild‑hybrid petrol engine produces 102bhp and 137Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five‑speed manual and a six‑speed automatic. A factory‑fitted CNG variant is also offered on select models.

