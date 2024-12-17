Maruti Suzuki Wagon R achieves silver jubilee milestone

Maruti’s most successful small badge has achieved its silver jubilee milstone. Yes we are talking about the Wagon R and the fact that it has been on sale since 1999 across multiple generations! The latest one was launched in 2019 and saw the Wagon R being offered with two petrol engines as well as CNG straight out of the factory.

The car has been a mainstay of Maruti’s budget lineup and at the forefront of their volumes game for almost 10 years now. Prices state at Rs. 5.54 lakh and top out at Rs. 9.00 lakh with petrol and CNG powertrain options. A five-speed manual is standard while the 1.2 also gets a five-speed AMT.

Over the years, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has been the one hatchback that has always been on the list of top-selling models in the country. A testament to its solid hold in the Indian market and among customers, the Wagon R nameplate has sold over 30 lakh units cumulatively since its initial release.

