    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Maruti Suzuki Wagon R achieves silver jubilee milestone

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Tuesday 17 December 2024,17:44 PM IST

            Maruti’s most successful small badge has achieved its silver jubilee milstone. Yes we are talking about the Wagon R and the fact that it has been on sale since 1999 across multiple generations! The latest one was launched in 2019 and saw the Wagon R being offered with two petrol engines as well as CNG straight out of the factory.

            The car has been a mainstay of Maruti’s budget lineup and at the forefront of their volumes game for almost 10 years now. Prices state at Rs. 5.54 lakh and top out at Rs. 9.00 lakh with petrol and CNG powertrain options. A five-speed manual is standard while the 1.2 also gets a five-speed AMT.

            Over the years, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has been the one hatchback that has always been on the list of top-selling models in the country. A testament to its solid hold in the Indian market and among customers, the Wagon R nameplate has sold over 30 lakh units cumulatively since its initial release.

            Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
            Maruti SuzukiWagon R ₹ 5.54 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | Wagon R | Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            New Skoda Enyaq design sketches revealed

            New Skoda Enyaq design sketches revealed

            By Jay Shah12/18/2024 11:51:21

            Skoda has revealed the first set of design sketches of the new Enyaq.

            Skoda to hike car prices from 1 January, 2025

            Skoda to hike car prices from 1 January, 2025

            By Jay Shah12/17/2024 20:44:44

            All Skoda cars to get expensive by three per cent from 1 January, 2025.

            Maruti Suzuki Wagon R achieves silver jubilee milestone

            Maruti Suzuki Wagon R achieves silver jubilee milestone

            By Desirazu Venkat12/17/2024 17:43:53

            The Wagon R is available with a 1.2-litre petrol and also a 1.0-litre petrol

            Urban Cruier is Toyota’s new budget EV; India launch in 2025

            Urban Cruier is Toyota’s new budget EV; India launch in 2025

            By Desirazu Venkat12/16/2024 18:44:44

            The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV is expected to be launched in India in Q2 of FY 2026

            Kia Syros unofficial bookings open

            Kia Syros unofficial bookings open

            By Jay Shah12/16/2024 11:58:42

            Kia Syros unofficial bookings open for Rs. 21,000.

            Skoda Kylaq unlocks 10,000 units booked milestone

            Skoda Kylaq unlocks 10,000 units booked milestone

            By Desirazu Venkat12/15/2024 14:26:34

            The automaker launched the car in India in November with a starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh

            Kia Syros new details revealed!

            Kia Syros new details revealed!

            By Jay Shah12/15/2024 09:54:56

            New teaser video reveals design and features of upcoming Kia Syros SUV.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            ₹ 6.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Be 6

            Mahindra Be 6

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 7.89 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.13 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Syros

            Kia Syros

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            ₹ 3.04 - 5.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            BMW New X3

            BMW New X3

            ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Tata Sierra EV

            Tata Sierra EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            MG Mifa 9

            MG Mifa 9

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Toyota Camry

            Toyota Camry

            ₹ 48.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Honda Amaze

            Honda Amaze

            ₹ 8.04 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi Q7

            Audi Q7

            ₹ 88.66 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XEV 9e

            Mahindra XEV 9e

            ₹ 21.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Be 6

            Mahindra Be 6

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars