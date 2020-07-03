Aditya Nadkarni Friday 03 July 2020, 17:28 PM



A few A few Maruti Suzuki dealerships in India are offering discounts across the model range. The offers for the month of July include cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts.

Discounts on the Maruti Alto 800 include a cash discount of Rs 18,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 2,000. The Wagon R and Eeco can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 2,000 each. The Dzire facelift is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 2,000. Discounts on the Vitara Brezza are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The S-Presso is offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The Swift is available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 2,000. There are no offers for the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga .