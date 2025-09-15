    Recently Viewed
            Maruti Suzuki Victoris priced at Rs 10.49 lakh; Deliveries to start next week

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Monday 15 September 2025,20:17 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has announced an introductory price of Rs.10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for its Victoris. Bookings have been open since 3 September, and deliveries will start from 22 September. It is available across three engine options, 10 colours, and six trim levels. This is the new flagship for Maruti in its Arena network of vehicles. It can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 27,707 (per month).

            Highlights of the Victoris include Level 2 ADAS, a new full digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch display for the infotainment system, new-generation Suzuki Connect, an underbody CNG tank, and a full LED light package. Rivals for the Victoris include the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Hyryder, and of course, the Maruti Grand Vitara. Engine options include a 1.5-litre NA petrol with a five-speed MT/six-speed AT, 1.5-litre petrol with CNG, and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid mated to an eCVT. It is also available with AWD mated to the 1.5-litre NA petrol.

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris Dashboard

            Announcing the prices of the Victoris, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, 'We have received an incredible response for the VICTORIS ever since its launch earlier this month. Customers have expressed overwhelming appreciation for the VICTORIS SUV, especially its intelligent technology, hyper-connected features, progressive and sleek design, and all-around safety. Building on this euphoria, we are delighted to announce introductory prices for the Victoris, starting at Rs.10.49 lakh. Armed with versatile powertrain options that are tailored for adventurous and environmentally responsible buyers of today, the Victoris is powered by high-end technologies such as Strong Hybrid, ALLGRIP Select, S-CNG, and Smart Hybrid. With its robust performance, 5-star safety~ and cutting-edge features, the Victoris truly has 'Got It All'—making it aspirational, yet accessible for today's youthful SUV customers who seek experiential lifestyles.'

            Prices for the Maruti Victoris (introductory ex-showroom)

            1.5-litre NA petrol

            Maruti Victoris 1.5 MT LXi: Rs. 10.50 lakh

            Maruti Victoris 1.5 MT VXi: Rs. 11.80 lakh

            Maruti Victoris 1.5 AT VXi: Rs. 13.36 lakh

            Maruti Victoris 1.5 MT ZXi: Rs. 13.57 lakh

            Maruti Victoris 1.5 AT ZXi: Rs. 15.13 lakh

            Maruti Victoris 1.5 MT ZXi (O): Rs. 14.80 lakh

            Maruti Victoris 1.5 AT ZXi (O): Rs. 15.64 lakh

            Maruti Victoris 1.5 MT ZXi+: Rs. 15.24 lakh

            Maruti Victoris 1.5 AT ZXi+: Rs. 17.19 lakh

            Maruti Victoris 1.5 MT ZXi+(O): Rs. 15.82 lakh

            Maruti Victoris 1.5 AT ZXi+(O): Rs. 17.77 lakh

            1.5-litre NA petrol AllGrip/CNG

            Maruti Victoris 1.5 AT ZXi+ AllGrip: Rs. 18.64 lakh

            Maruti Victoris 1.5 AT ZXi+ (O) AllGrip: Rs. 19.22 lakh

            Maruti Victoris 1.5 MT LXi CNG: Rs. 11.50 lakh

            Maruti Victoris 1.5 MT VXi CNG: Rs. 12.80 lakh

            Maruti Victoris 1.5 MT ZXi CNG: Rs. 14.57 lakh

            1.5-litre NA petrol Strong-hybrid

            Maruti Victoris 1.5 e-CVT VXi: Rs. 16.38 lakh

            Maruti Victoris 1.5 e-CVT ZXi: Rs. 17.80 lakh

            Maruti Victoris 1.5 e-CVT ZXi (O): Rs. 18.39 lakh

            Maruti Victoris 1.5 e-CVT ZXi+: Rs. 19.47 lakh

            Maruti Victoris 1.5 e-CVT ZXi+ (O): Rs. 19.99 lakh

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris
            Maruti Suzuki | Victoris | Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            All Popular Cars