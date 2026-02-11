    Recently Viewed
            Maruti Suzuki Victoris Crosses 50,000 Sales in India

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Thursday 12 February 2026,08:56 AM IST

            Maruti Suzuki’s Victoris has achieved a significant milestone in the Indian market, with cumulative sales now exceeding 50,000 units since its introduction. The strong sales performance highlights the SUV’s growing acceptance among buyers looking for a practical and spacious family vehicle.

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris Dashboard

            The Victoris has carved out a niche for itself in the value-oriented SUV segment, offering a blend of versatile packaging, strong fuel efficiency, and a wide network of service support. Its functional cabin layout and multiple seating configurations have made it appealing to both urban families and utility-focused buyers.

            A key factor behind the ‘Victoris steady sales has been its competitive pricing and cost-efficient operating economics. The SUV has been offered with reliable petrol and CNG powertrain options, giving buyers flexibility in fuel choice and attractive running costs - an important consideration for buyers in this category.

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris Left Rear Three Quarter

            Maruti Suzuki’s expansive sales and service footprint across India has also helped the Victoris maintain consistent sales momentum. With regular updates, feature enhancements and dealer incentives, the SUV has managed to keep up its appeal in a segment that continues to evolve.

            Crossing the 50,000 sales mark reflects the Victoris’ acceptance among a diverse set of buyers, and underscores Maruti Suzuki’s ability to deliver products that resonate with local preferences and requirements.

