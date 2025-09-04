Maruti Suzuki unveils new Victoris SUV in India

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Victoris SUV in India. Positioned in the midsize SUV segment, the Victoris slots itself between the Brezza and Gran Vitara in Maruti’s SUV lineup. Bookings are now open for Rs. 11,000 through Arena dealerships and online.

The Victoris is available with 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre strong-hybrid with e-CVT, CNG with segment-first underbody tank design, and a 4x4 system with automatic transmission. Power outputs range from 92bhp to 103bhp, while fuel efficiency is rated at 21.18kmpl (petrol MT), 28.65kmpl (strong-hybrid), and 27.02km/kg (CNG).

Inside, the SUV gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Alexa integration, and OTA updates. A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, eight-speaker Infinity by Harman audio with Dolby Atmos, 64-colour ambient lighting, and connected tech with 60+ features are also offered. Comfort features include powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, multiple Type-C ports, and a smart powered tailgate with gesture control.

On the safety front, the Victoris comes with Level 2 ADAS, six airbags as standard, 360-degree camera, all-wheel disc brakes, TPMS, ESP, and hill hold assist.

The Victoris will be offered in 10 colour options, including two new shades - Mystic Green and Eternal Blue.

