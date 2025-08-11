Maruti Suzuki Unveils Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the limited-edition Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition, based on the Strong Hybrid Alpha+ variant, to commemorate the 10-year milestone of its Nexa retail channel.

This version stands out with a matte black exterior paint, gloss black alloy wheels, and retains the all-black interior featuring perforated faux-leather seats with champagne gold accents.

The Phantom Blaq edition includes several key comfort and convenience upgrades such as a a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a nine-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, a wireless charging dock, and Suzuki Connect for remote connectivity.

Under the hood, it uses the existing strong hybrid powertrain comprising of a 1.5-litre petrol engine combined with an electric motor and e-CVT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki | Grand Vitara | Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara