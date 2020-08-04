Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 04 August 2020, 14:24 PM

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol will be launched in India tomorrow. Bookings for the model have commenced for an amount of Rs 11,000. The petrol-powered model, which was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, has already started arriving at dealerships.

Feature highlights of the new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol variant include projector headlamps, LED tail lights, dual-tone alloy wheels, large grille with vertical slats and a chrome surround and body cladding. Inside, the model will come equipped with an engine start-stop button, SmartPlay infotainment system, leather-wrapped steering wheel and steering mounted controls. Features such as a height-adjustable driver seat, climate control and cruise control are also expected to join the list.

Powertrain options on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki S-cross petrol will be limited to a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that is tuned to produce 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic unit. The model will be available in five colours and seven variants.