      Maruti Suzuki to launch 2022 XL6 in India tomorrow

      Desirazu Venkat

      Desirazu Venkat

      Wednesday 20 April 2022,12:54 PM IST

      The Maruti Suzuki XL6 for the year 2022 will be launched in India tomorrow. This is the first major update for the Indian automaker’s premium MPV since it was launched in 2019 and sees it get upgrades in terms of features, engine as well as design elements. 

      The biggest change is that the XL6, like the Ertiga, will get the 1.5-litre K-Series dual VVT engine. This mill produces 101bhp/136Nm. A five-speed manual is expected to be standard while a new six-speed AT with paddle shifters will be the new two-pedal option and replaces the four-speed AT present in the older car. 

      The new feature list includes the likes of a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats and new Smartplay infotainment system with 7.0-inch display. The top models are also expected to four airbags as standard. 

      The Maruti XL6 rivals the likes of the Kia Carens, Mahindra Marrazo, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun and Jeep Compass

