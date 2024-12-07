    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of all models by up to 4%

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Saturday 07 December 2024,09:14 AM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has announced a price hike of up to four per cent across its model range. The revision will be applicable from January, 2025 and will be levied on the ex-showroom prices of the models. The brand has attributed the rising input and operational costs to this decision.

            Maruti Suzuki Left Front Three Quarter

            The model-wise new prices will be disclosed by the company soon. Notably, all models under the Maruti Suzuki Arena range have a CNG fuel alternative.

            Besides this, Maruti Suzuki will debut the e Vitara in India at the Bharat Mobility Expo in January 2025. It will be the production-ready iteration of the eVX Concept and will be offered with 49kWh and 61kWh battery packs with FWD and AWD configurations.

            Maruti Suzuki

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mahindra to hike prices from January

            Mahindra to hike prices from January

            By Desirazu Venkat12/08/2024 14:13:51

            The price hike is across the Mahindra range and will be up to three per cent

            MG to hike car prices from January 2025

            MG to hike car prices from January 2025

            By Jay Shah12/08/2024 09:48:16

            MG cars to get expensive by up to three per cent from January 2025.

            Toyota Camry teased; to be launched in India on 11 December

            Toyota Camry teased; to be launched in India on 11 December

            By Jay Shah12/08/2024 09:20:25

            New generation Toyota Camry to be launched in India on 11 December.

            Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of all models by up to 4%

            Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of all models by up to 4%

            By Jay Shah12/07/2024 09:14:31

            All Maruti Suzuki cars to get expensive from January 2025.

            Toyota raises prices of complete Innova Hycross range

            Toyota raises prices of complete Innova Hycross range

            By Desirazu Venkat12/06/2024 19:14:35

            The hike is applicable for both the standard and hybrid range of the Toyota Hycross

            2024 Honda Amaze mileage revealed

            2024 Honda Amaze mileage revealed

            By Jay Shah12/06/2024 15:23:46

            New Honda Amaze mileage revealed.

            Hyundai to hike prices from January

            Hyundai to hike prices from January

            By Desirazu Venkat12/05/2024 19:28:34

            Hyundai to hike prices from January

            Featured Cars

            Honda Amaze

            Honda Amaze

            ₹ 8.04 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Be 6

            Mahindra Be 6

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            ₹ 6.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 7.89 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XEV 9e

            Mahindra XEV 9e

            ₹ 21.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Camry 2024

            Toyota Camry 2024

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Kia Syros

            Kia Syros

            ₹ 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            BMW New X3

            BMW New X3

            ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            Hyundai Creta EV

            Hyundai Creta EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            Tata Punch facelift

            Tata Punch facelift

            ₹ 6.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            Citroen C3 facelift

            Citroen C3 facelift

            ₹ 9.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            Citroen Aircross facelift

            Citroen Aircross facelift

            ₹ 10.25 - 14.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            Honda Amaze

            Honda Amaze

            ₹ 8.04 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi Q7

            Audi Q7

            ₹ 88.66 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XEV 9e

            Mahindra XEV 9e

            ₹ 21.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Be 6

            Mahindra Be 6

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW M5

            BMW M5

            ₹ 1.99 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars