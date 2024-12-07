Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of all models by up to 4%

Maruti Suzuki has announced a price hike of up to four per cent across its model range. The revision will be applicable from January, 2025 and will be levied on the ex-showroom prices of the models. The brand has attributed the rising input and operational costs to this decision.

The model-wise new prices will be disclosed by the company soon. Notably, all models under the Maruti Suzuki Arena range have a CNG fuel alternative.

Besides this, Maruti Suzuki will debut the e Vitara in India at the Bharat Mobility Expo in January 2025. It will be the production-ready iteration of the eVX Concept and will be offered with 49kWh and 61kWh battery packs with FWD and AWD configurations.

Maruti Suzuki