Maruti Suzuki to Hike Car Prices by up to 4 Per Cent from April 2025

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, has given out an intimation in advance about the upcoming price hike, effective April 2025 onwards. The prices are expected to increase by up to 4 per cent depending on the model, the automaker announced in an official statement.

The price hike comes in light of rising input costs and inflationary operational expenses. While Maruti Suzuki attempts to optimise costs and minimise the impact faced by the consumer, some portion of the same may need to be passed down to the market, the automaker noted in its statement.

The upcoming price hike is the third from Maruti Suzuki this year, with the first taking place in January 2025, the quantum of which was the same as the upcoming revision. The second price hike followed suit in February, effectively raising prices by Rs. 32,500.

Maruti Suzuki generated a cumulative (domestic + exports) sales number of 1,99,400 units as of February 2025. Current bestsellers include the Alto, S-Presso, Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR, Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, XL6, and the Eeco.

