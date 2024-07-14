Maruti Suzuki Swift scores three star Euro NCAP safety rating

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift has been crash-tested. by Euro NCAP. The hatchback has scored three stars in the crash test.

The detailed report states that the Swift scored 67 per cent in adult occupant protection, 65 per cent in child occupant protection, 62 per cent in safety assist, and 76 per cent in the vulnerable road users test.

The test mule was equipped with six airbags, seatbelt reminder system, and seatbelt pretensioners with load limiters. Furthermore, the hatchback was also fitted with ISOFIX child anchorages in the second row and also an ADAS suite.

The European-spec Swift is manufactured in Japan and has no direct connection to the one sold in the Indian market. The Swift in India comes fitted with six airbags. ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchorage points, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminder system, and speed alert system, It is to be noted that it will be tested by the Bharat NCAP soon.

