            Maruti Suzuki Swift scores three star Euro NCAP safety rating

            Sunday 14 July 2024,10:26 AM IST

            The new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift has been crash-tested. by Euro NCAP. The hatchback has scored three stars in the crash test.

            The detailed report states that the Swift scored 67 per cent in adult occupant protection, 65 per cent in child occupant protection, 62 per cent in safety assist, and 76 per cent in the vulnerable road users test.

            The test mule was equipped with six airbags, seatbelt reminder system, and seatbelt pretensioners with load limiters. Furthermore, the hatchback was also fitted with ISOFIX child anchorages in the second row and also an ADAS suite.

            The European-spec Swift is manufactured in Japan and has no direct connection to the one sold in the Indian market. The Swift in India comes fitted with six airbags. ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchorage points, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminder system, and speed alert system, It is to be noted that it will be tested by the Bharat NCAP soon.

            By Jay Shah07/14/2024 12:35:00

            Tata Motors will launch Curvv and Curvv EV in India on 7 August, 2024.

            By Jay Shah07/14/2024 10:26:09

            The European-spec Suzuki Swift scores three-star safety rating.

            By Jay Shah07/13/2024 11:15:25

            Kia EV6 recalled due to a potential error in the Integrated Charging Control Unit.

            By Aditya Nadkarni07/12/2024 15:04:50

            The Brezza Urbano Edition is offered only in the LXi and VXi variants.

            By Desirazu Venkat07/11/2024 19:48:36

            The update comes in the form of new trim level and updated feature list

            By Aditya Nadkarni07/10/2024 15:54:53

            The new offering celebrates one year of the Exter in the market.

            By Jay Shah07/10/2024 11:36:20

            The XUV700 AX7 range received a price cut of up to Rs. 2.2 lakh.

