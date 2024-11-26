    Recently Viewed
            Maruti Suzuki Swift hybrid spotted testing

            Tuesday 26 November 2024,15:00 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki is working on the hybrid version of the new generation Swift. The spy shots that have surfaced on the web reveal a ‘hybrid’ badge on the tailgate.

            Maruti Suzuki Swift Rear View

            The new Swift is powered by a Z-Series 1.2-litre petrol engine which in the petrol guise produces 81bhp and 107Nm of peak torque along with a claimed mileage of 24.5kmpl. Meanwhile, the international-spec Swift Hybrid is offered with an electric boost wherein the motor contributes 3bhp and 60Nm and is paired with a CVT unit.

            Currently, the only alternative offered with the India-spec Swift is a CNG alternative with a claimed mileage of 32.85km/kg. It remains to be seen as to what mechanical changes will be made to the India-spec Swift for the hybrid version. If launched, the Swift Hybrid will be the first car in the hatchback segment to be available with a hybrid powertrain.

            Maruti Suzuki Swift
