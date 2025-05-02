Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG tested in real-world conditions

We have put the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG through its paces in real-world conditions to see just how much it can deliver in real world conditions. The Swift CNG makes use of a 1.2-litre petrol engine, tuned to deliver 69bhp and 102Nm of torque, coupled with a five-speed manual transmission. Maruti Suzuki claims an impressive mileage of 32.85 km/kg for this hatchback.

Our initial city driving loop, spanning 79.8 kilometres, revealed a real-world mileage of 21.28 km/kg. This figure, while lower than the claimed efficiency, provides a more realistic picture of fuel consumption in typical urban stop-and-go traffic.

However, a subsequent, longer highway loop covering 119.4 kilometres yielded a significantly higher real-world mileage of 35.01 km/kg. This suggests that driving conditions, including traffic flow and driving style, can have a substantial impact on the CNG consumption.

