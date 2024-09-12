    Recently Viewed
            Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG launched in India at Rs. 8.19 lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 12 September 2024,18:36 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has launched Swift CNG in India at a starting price of Rs. 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in three variants and on monthly subscription fee starting from Rs. 21,628.

            The Swift CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is retuned to produce 69bhp and 101.8Nm of peak torque. The ARAI-claimed mileage is rated at 32.85kmkg and it can be had in VXi, VXi (O), and ZXi variants.

            The customer deliveries of Swift CNG will start from 12 October, 2024. The newly launched Swift has garnered sales of 67,000 units within four months of its launch in May 2024. With the Swift CNG launched, Maruti Suzuki now has 14 models in its lineup that are offered with factory-fitted CNG kits.

