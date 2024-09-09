    Recently Viewed
            Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG India launch on 12 September

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 09 September 2024,18:30 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the Swift CNG will be launched in India on 12 September. The hatchback that garnered over 13,000 unit sales in August is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual and automatic gearboxes.

            The Swift CNG will be offered in multiple variants and use the new 1.2-litre Z Series petrol engine. We expect it to have a detuned power output of 74bhp and 100Nm of torque, and a five-speed manual gearbox.

            While the previous generation Swift CNG boasted an ARAI-claimed mileage of 30kmkg, we expect the new one to have an improved mileage of over 31kmkg.

            The Swift CNG is likely to cost Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 80,000 more than the equivalent petrol variants and will go up against Tata Tiago CNG and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG

