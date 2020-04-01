Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol listed on website
Maruti Suzuki showcased the BS6 compliant Maruti Suzuki S-Cross at the Auto Expo 2020. This time around, the company has teased the S-Cross petrol on the India website, thereby indicating on its possible launch sometime soon. The diesel version has been discontinued in India. Visually, the S-Cross petrol has retained its familiar face, while changes are limited to a new engine and some feature additions.
Mechanically, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder petrol motor that generates 103bhp and 138Nm of peak torque, and comes with Suzuki’s SHVS mild-hybrid. This dual-battery mild-hybrid system comes with an integrated starter generator. This engine comes mated a five-speed manual gearbox and four-speed torque converter automatic option.
Similar to the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift, the S-Cross will also get a coloured multi-information display, latest infotainment system, standard safety features and more.
