Nikhil Puthran Tuesday 14 April 2020, 19:06 PM

Maruti Suzuki has been reaching out to customers by sending over 25 million SMSes with tips to protect their vehicle during the lockdown period. In an effort to further reach out to its customers, the company has announced precautionary steps to prevent car damage during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

Maruti Suzuki has issued a special advisory on battery protection. To ensure good health of the car battery, start the vehicle and keep the engine running in ‘ON’ position once in a month for a minimum of 15 minutes to keep the battery in good condition. As for car models with smart hybrid technology and lithium-ion battery, keep the engine running with headlights switched on for minimum 30 minutes once in a month. In addition to these, the company has issued the following tips:

- If the car does not start at the first or second attempt, do not crank the engine for more than 12 seconds.

- Keep the engine running at idle rpm for some time. This allows the engine oil to spread for improved lubrication.

- Operate the car AC for at least one minute; open all windows for faster cooling.

- Don’t drive with low tyre pressure and inflate it to the recommended air pressure.

- Don’t immediately race the engine vigorously as it can damage the engine.

- Check the fan and AC belts. Rubber parts can get hard and may crack.

- Remember to switch off all lights and accessories after engine is switched off to prevent any loss of battery charge.

- There may be initial brake noise. Drive slowly with intermittent brake usage.

Apart from the tips, the company has also announced a series of measures to extend the warranty and service of customer vehicles. For customer vehicles, whose free service, warranty and extended warranty are scheduled to end in the period from March 15, 2020 to April 30, 2020 are now being extended up to June 30, 2020.